LIVE UPDATES: NYPD officers in riot gear enter Columbia University as students occupy Hamilton Hall

Columbia students and faculty told to shelter in place as NYPD gathers near campus
May 1, 202406:24
NBC News NOW

Columbia students and faculty told to shelter in place as NYPD gathers near campus

06:24

The NYPD presence is growing larger outside of Columbia University where protesters are standing firm at the university's gates. Students and faculty were told to shelter in place or risk facing disciplinary actions. May 1, 2024

