Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests

- Now Playing
Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests12:22
- UP NEXT
Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade04:09
California man uses an Apple AirTag to track his stolen car03:22
Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman over alleged harassment02:25
Officials investigate wave of murders targeting Mexican political candidates03:42
Southern border sees surge of global migrants05:22
Man allegedly shoots Uber driver after thinking she was tied to phone scam02:39
India kicks off its election as Prime Minister Modi seeks third term02:46
Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi03:06
Taco Bell worker saves baby struggling to breathe02:17
'If they escalate, we will escalate': Hezbollah leader on potential Israel response03:46
New report details communications issues in Maui wildfire response02:33
Excitement grows in Paris with 100 days to the Olympics06:17
Vacationing couple hit with $143,000 international phone bill03:17
Unprecedented flooding soaks Dubai02:54
Man rescues neighbors from burning home01:29
Sen. Menendez may blame his wife for his alleged crimes03:44
Scott Peterson and Los Angeles Innocence Project seek new trial, citing new evidence03:17
Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs02:41
Video shows truck trying to tow car with driver inside02:26
- Now Playing
Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests12:22
- UP NEXT
Tesla sees biggest drop in revenue in over a decade04:09
California man uses an Apple AirTag to track his stolen car03:22
Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman over alleged harassment02:25
Officials investigate wave of murders targeting Mexican political candidates03:42
Southern border sees surge of global migrants05:22
Play All