Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests
April 24, 202412:22
Columbia students Nadia Ali and Parker De Deker describe the atmosphere of the Ivy League campus amid calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and the harassment of Jewish students. NBC News’ Tom Llamas talks with the students about their opposing perspectives on the increasing exchange of antisemitic and Islamophobic rhetoric.April 24, 2024

