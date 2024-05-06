Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: ‘Tarot’ and ‘Mean Girls’ actor Avantika speaks about challenging stereotypes04:26
- Now Playing
Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests02:51
- UP NEXT
Biden to deliver remarks on antisemitism at a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony05:09
Huey Lewis speaks about his music coming to Broadway in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’07:21
Texas toddler found dead after being swept away in flood waters02:34
Hundreds rescued in Texas after weekend of deadly flooding03:06
8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas03:52
Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’02:47
Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins02:06
Florida teens seen dumping trash into ocean turn themselves in01:42
The legacy of Kent State 54 years later02:27
Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries04:07
Report claims CBP smartphone app leaves migrants vulnerable02:55
Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature03:23
Catastrophic flooding forces rescues and evacuations in South Texas01:57
Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme00:35
19 receive nation's highest civilian honor01:38
Safety concerns at Churchill Downs on eve of 150th Kentucky Derby01:37
Hope Hicks cries on witness stand during Trump trial testimony01:41
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar indicted on bribery charges02:27
FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: ‘Tarot’ and ‘Mean Girls’ actor Avantika speaks about challenging stereotypes04:26
- Now Playing
Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests02:51
- UP NEXT
Biden to deliver remarks on antisemitism at a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony05:09
Huey Lewis speaks about his music coming to Broadway in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’07:21
Texas toddler found dead after being swept away in flood waters02:34
Hundreds rescued in Texas after weekend of deadly flooding03:06
Play All