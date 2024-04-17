IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Columbia University president testifies on antisemitism on campus
April 17, 202403:08
  • Now Playing

    Columbia University president testifies on antisemitism on campus

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Cities fighting poverty expand free cash programs

    04:44

  • 'Dinks' explained: The lifestyle of families with two incomes and no kids

    03:35

  • 'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison after fatal shooting

    02:16

  • Emotional impact statements offered ahead of 'Rust' armorer sentencing

    02:35

  • Bodies recovered in search for missing Oklahoma women

    02:12

  • Permanent contraception in young people on the rise after abortion restrictions

    04:12

  • Meet the U.K.'s first Black female Michelin star chef

    02:44

  • Tax tips: What you need to know before the federal filing deadline

    02:48

  • Harris to speak on reproductive rights in Arizona after abortion ruling

    03:15

  • Tony Goldwyn discusses 'Law & Order' and work with Innocence Project

    04:21

  • Northwestern students develop pen for people with Parkinson’s disease

    03:03

  • Evidence missing in Virginia shooting investigation involving 6-year-old student, attorney says

    02:53

  • Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani

    04:24

  • Stranded sailors rescued after spelling 'HELP' with palm leaves

    00:41

  • Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency 

    02:23

  • EPA announces new rules targeting 'forever chemicals'

    02:57

  • Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men

    03:10

  • Arizona Gov. Hobbs speaks out against near-total abortion ban ruling

    03:10

  • Cozy cardio reinvents workouts through comfortable routines

    03:38

NBC News NOW

Columbia University president testifies on antisemitism on campus

03:08

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill grilled Columbia University President Nemat "Minouche" Shafik about the school's handling of antisemitism and rising tensions on campus.April 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Columbia University president testifies on antisemitism on campus

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Cities fighting poverty expand free cash programs

    04:44

  • 'Dinks' explained: The lifestyle of families with two incomes and no kids

    03:35

  • 'Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison after fatal shooting

    02:16

  • Emotional impact statements offered ahead of 'Rust' armorer sentencing

    02:35

  • Bodies recovered in search for missing Oklahoma women

    02:12
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All