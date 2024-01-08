IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Covid and flu cases increasing across the country

Covid and flu cases increasing across the country

Doctors are warning that cases of Covid and influenza are on the rise across the country with the CDC saying that flu levels are at their highest in at least 38 states. NBC News medical fellow Dr. Akshay Syal reports on the effects of catching the flu and Covid at the same time.Jan. 8, 2024

