    Covid health care workers honored in new art exhibit

Covid health care workers honored in new art exhibit

A new mobile art exhibit called “The Hero Art Project” opened at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has more on the collection of portraits that remembers the thousands of health care workers who gave their lives over the last two years during Covid-19.Nov. 10, 2022

