    Delaware judge delays Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

Delaware judge delays Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

A Delaware superior court judge has delayed proceedings in Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News while Fox reportedly pursues settlement talks in the case. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda and Danny Cevallos explain what to expect from the trial and whether a settlement could be reached before a verdict in announced. April 17, 2023

    Delaware judge delays Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

