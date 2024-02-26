IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers
Feb. 26, 202402:34

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

NBC News NOW

Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers

02:34

President Joe Biden will host congressional leaders in negotiations to avert a partial government shutdown that would take effect if funding action is not passed by the end of the week. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how lawmakers will need to also avert a full government shutdown by March 8, but there are no bills ready to be voted on.Feb. 26, 2024

