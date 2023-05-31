IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis leans into culture wars in campaign barnstorm

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence

    03:21

  • Wildfires rage in Nova Scotia as burning spreads across Canada

    01:48

  • Missing couple spotted on surveillance camera in California

    04:00

  • Millions travel home clogging roads after holiday weekend

    02:12

  • Nationwide shooting incidents escalate, raising concerns across U.S.

    03:24

  • Driver shoots at passenger who pulled gun on moving bus

    03:11

  • Erdoğan re-elected for third term as some worry about Turkey's future

    04:00

  • Children of lost service members gather to grieve, support and honor

    03:02

  • Russian missile attack on Ukrainian hospital kills at least 2, wounds dozens

    02:10

  • Murder victim in 1986 California cold case identified through DNA match

    02:59

  • Uvalde families search for path forward on anniversary of deadly shooting

    04:28

  • DOJ ‘slow-walked’ Hunter Biden investigation, IRS whistleblower says

    04:16

  • A timeline: Utah grief author charged in husband's murder

    03:15

  • Lululemon workers say they were fired for breaking policy after calling police on robbery

    04:03

  • Hundreds of animals relocated to sanctuaries after Puerto Rico's only zoo closes

    03:17

  • Watch: Killer whale attack caught on camera near Morocco

    02:14

  • Outdoor San Francisco city meeting moved inside after protester throws brick toward stage

    01:58

  • Anti-Putin fighters appear to use American equipment in attack on Russia

    02:00

  • Paralyzed man able to walk again with brain and spine implants

    02:31

NBC News NOW

DeSantis leans into culture wars in campaign barnstorm

04:36

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears in Iowa for his first campaign event as a presidential nominee, and is barnstorming early caucus and primary states as he takes on front runner Donald Trump.May 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    DeSantis leans into culture wars in campaign barnstorm

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence

    03:21

  • Wildfires rage in Nova Scotia as burning spreads across Canada

    01:48

  • Missing couple spotted on surveillance camera in California

    04:00

  • Millions travel home clogging roads after holiday weekend

    02:12

  • Nationwide shooting incidents escalate, raising concerns across U.S.

    03:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All