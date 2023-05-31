DeSantis leans into culture wars in campaign barnstorm

- Now Playing
DeSantis leans into culture wars in campaign barnstorm04:36
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence03:21
Wildfires rage in Nova Scotia as burning spreads across Canada01:48
Missing couple spotted on surveillance camera in California04:00
Millions travel home clogging roads after holiday weekend02:12
Nationwide shooting incidents escalate, raising concerns across U.S.03:24
Driver shoots at passenger who pulled gun on moving bus03:11
Erdoğan re-elected for third term as some worry about Turkey's future04:00
Children of lost service members gather to grieve, support and honor03:02
Russian missile attack on Ukrainian hospital kills at least 2, wounds dozens02:10
Murder victim in 1986 California cold case identified through DNA match02:59
Uvalde families search for path forward on anniversary of deadly shooting04:28
DOJ ‘slow-walked’ Hunter Biden investigation, IRS whistleblower says04:16
A timeline: Utah grief author charged in husband's murder03:15
Lululemon workers say they were fired for breaking policy after calling police on robbery04:03
Hundreds of animals relocated to sanctuaries after Puerto Rico's only zoo closes03:17
Watch: Killer whale attack caught on camera near Morocco02:14
Outdoor San Francisco city meeting moved inside after protester throws brick toward stage01:58
Anti-Putin fighters appear to use American equipment in attack on Russia02:00
Paralyzed man able to walk again with brain and spine implants02:31
