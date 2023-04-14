IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

DeSantis team asks Florida reps. not to endorse Trump

04:13

New reporting shows that the Ron DeSantis team has been calling Florida Republican representatives asking them not to endorse Donald Trump. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez has the latest on the new battlefront in the fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. April 14, 2023

