    'This is a revolution': Doctor discusses Neuralink brain interface impact on paralysis

'This is a revolution': Doctor discusses Neuralink brain interface impact on paralysis

03:49

Elon Musk's company Neuralink announced they successfully implanted a brain chip in a human for the first time. Dr. Marco Baptista, Chief Scientific Officer of the Reeve Foundation, talks with NBC News' Ellison Barber on how the brain device can impact paralysis recovery. Jan. 31, 2024

    'This is a revolution': Doctor discusses Neuralink brain interface impact on paralysis

