IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6th probe

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    AG Garland appoints special counsel for Trump investigations

    02:06

  • Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

    01:58

  • Video shows rioters in Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

    03:55

  • Jan. 6 committee completes review of more than 1 million documents

    00:27

  • Jan. 6 committee finishes review of Secret Service documents

    00:51

  • Trump's attorneys accept subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

    00:32

  • Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee

    03:15

  • Jan. 6 Committee issues subpoena to Donald Trump

    03:04

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  • Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress

    02:28

  • DOJ requests six-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon

    03:30

  • What to expect in the third week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    03:02

  • DOJ appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago case

    02:07

  • Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book 

    12:49

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:21

  • Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with letter pushing election fraud claims

    01:21

  • Jan. 6 committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Trump

    02:48

  • Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing

    02:55

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

    01:38

NBC News NOW

DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6th probe

00:52

According to new reporting in the New York Times, federal prosecutors with the DOJ want to speak with former Vice President Mike Pence as part of its investigation into the January 6 insurrection. Pence has previously said he is not willing to testify before the House select committee. Nov. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6th probe

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    AG Garland appoints special counsel for Trump investigations

    02:06

  • Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

    01:58

  • Video shows rioters in Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

    03:55

  • Jan. 6 committee completes review of more than 1 million documents

    00:27

  • Jan. 6 committee finishes review of Secret Service documents

    00:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All