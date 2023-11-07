IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Elon Musk launches new A.I. chatbot 'Grok'

    03:53
    Republican-led House passes $14.3 billion aid bill for Israel

    03:00

  • George Santos survives vote to expel him from Congress

    00:29

  • Get an inside look at the world's largest underground hospital in Israel

    03:12

  • Duolingo creator to be inducted into Inventors Hall of Fame

    03:13

  • Large police presence at Bowdoin home in search for suspect

    07:02

  • At least 22 dead after multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine

    01:51

  • Active shooter situation reported in Lewiston, Maine

    02:17

  • Hurricane Otis strengthens to Category Four

    00:42

  • Former House Speaker McCarthy suggests co-speakership with Jim Jordan

    03:51

  • White House names 31 tech hubs across U.S.

    02:22

  • House speaker candidates make their case to the GOP

    05:08

  • How seeing images of war impacts mental health

    05:35

  • White House clarifies Biden comments on Israel ground invasion

    00:33

  • College students facing backlash after Israel-Palestine protests

    01:41

  • How an absent House speaker affects Biden’s Israel aid

    06:00

  • How Biden’s support for Israel could be received by Arab leaders

    04:38

  • Defense company uses modern technology to create 'smaller and cheaper' weapons

    06:33

  • Inside Ukraine's drone combat strategy

    05:07

  • Sister of killed Israeli festivalgoer speaks out on 'very difficult' aftermath

    05:05

Elon Musk has rolled out a new A.I. chatbot to specific users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Musk says "Grok" will answer the "spicer questions" that other bots don't. Tim Higgins joins NBC's Valerie Castro to discuss what makes "Grok" different.Nov. 7, 2023

