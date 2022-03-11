IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows bomb defused in Ukraine, emergency services say

    00:33

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • New Ukraine cities hit by strikes as Russia attack moves west

    04:23
    Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol

    03:14
    Larysa in Kyiv: March 4, 2022

    00:46

  • Larysa in Kyiv: March 5, 2022

    02:50

  • Congress passes $1.5 trillion spending bill to fund government until September

    02:20

  • Fears circulate of chemical and nuclear weapons used by Russia

    03:12

  • US and West allies tighten hold around Putin

    01:48

  • President Biden calls for an end of normal trade relations with Russia

    13:31

  • Putin says there are 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

    01:08

  • Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland

    02:24

  • Ukraine refugees in Poland share emotions of fleeing home

    05:11

  • Harris visits eastern NATO countries to ease concerns over Russian aggression

    03:05

  • US, allies reportedly set to revoke Russia’s favored trade status

    01:59

  • Video shows aftermath of Dnipro airstrike, emergency services say

    00:55

  • China's Premier Li calls Ukrainian situation 'worrying'

    00:47

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy denies Russian accusations of chemical weapons

    00:40

  • Former advisor to President Zelenskyy speaks on Russian invasion of Ukraine

    07:39

  • Fans growing concerned for WNBA star as Russia-Ukraine crisis continues

    02:50

Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol

Videos and photos posted on social media of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine show the letter Z appearing on Russian military vehicles. It’s being used as a symbol of support for Russian President Putin’s military actions. Savannah Sellers explains how NBC News’ social newsgathering team verified these photos and videos seen on social media.March 11, 2022

