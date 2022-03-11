Explaining Russia’s use of letter Z as pro-war symbol
Videos and photos posted on social media of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine show the letter Z appearing on Russian military vehicles. It’s being used as a symbol of support for Russian President Putin’s military actions. Savannah Sellers explains how NBC News’ social newsgathering team verified these photos and videos seen on social media.March 11, 2022
