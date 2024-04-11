Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok

‘Chug’ the goat reunited with owners after being stuck on bridge in Missouri01:16
Markets alarmed as inflation rises to 3.5 percent03:24
President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution04:28
State Farm drops 72,000 home policies in California03:48
- Now Playing
Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok03:48
- UP NEXT
TikTok testing new photo app to compete with Instagram06:40
Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice03:18
At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say01:15
Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far02:26
EPA requires municipalities to remove 'forever chemicals' from water systems01:00
Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk02:02
Empty bus catches on fire and crashes into Missouri home01:58
Police: Three wounded and five arrested at Philadelphia Ramadan celebration01:28
Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency02:23
EPA announces new rules targeting 'forever chemicals'02:57
Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men03:10
Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church01:08
Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas02:02
Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency03:47
Akron Police release body cam video showing officer shoot teen carrying toy gun01:26
‘Chug’ the goat reunited with owners after being stuck on bridge in Missouri01:16
Markets alarmed as inflation rises to 3.5 percent03:24
President Biden considers dropping Julian Assange prosecution04:28
State Farm drops 72,000 home policies in California03:48
- Now Playing
Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok03:48
- UP NEXT
TikTok testing new photo app to compete with Instagram06:40
Play All