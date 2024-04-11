IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok
April 11, 202403:48

Family shares pet octopus journey on TikTok

03:48

An Oklahoma family who chronicled their pet octopus journey on TikTok announced after two months the arrival of 50 additional hatchlings. NBC News' Steven Romo discusses the challenges of taking care of octopuses, especially since the family lives nowhere near an ocean. April 11, 2024

