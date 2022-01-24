FBI searches headquarters of 'Center for Covid Control' testing company
00:31
Share this -
copied
The FBI has conducted a search at the headquarters of Covid-19 testing company "Center for Covid Control" after it allegedly failed to put patient's names on test specimens and did not report positive results to local authorities.Jan. 24, 2022
Florida school district cancels lecture over critical race theory concerns
04:19
Sixth victim found dead by police in Milwaukee home
00:19
Now Playing
FBI searches headquarters of 'Center for Covid Control' testing company
00:31
UP NEXT
Arizona Republicans propose changes to elections after 2020 election review finds no fraud
02:41
Stock market plunges to lowest levels since March 2020
01:33
21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021