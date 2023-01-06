IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug 

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Combat winter skin woes with these affordable items

    04:46

  • Home remedies to help get through cold and flu season

    04:39

  • Boxing therapy helps patients with Parkinson's disease

    02:34

  • How to treat with common aches and pains as you get older

    04:31

  • Jill Biden to have small lesion above her eye removed

    02:12

  • How to grow and deepen your relationships in 2023

    04:40

  • 2023 wellness trends to help you live your best life

    04:55

  • Clinics offer ketamine to treat depression

    05:26

  • Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest

    07:15

  • Some schools return to masking amid tripledemic

    02:08

  • How to live a healthier life in 2023

    10:19

  • TODAY kicks off first walking challenge for 2023

    07:17

  • How to bring more joy into your life in 2023

    03:50

  • Masks return to New Jersey schools as Covid infections rise

    01:09

  • Here are the best diets of 2023

    05:08

  • Reports of kids accidentally eating edibles skyrockets

    00:31

  • Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

    02:29

  • Defibrillator likely saved Damar Hamlin’s life, doctor says

    01:52

  • Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest midgame

    02:45

NBC News NOW

FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug 

01:47

The FDA recently gave accelerated approval for a new Alzheimer's drug that appears to slow cognitive decline. NBC News Senior Medical Corespondent Dr. John Torres reports on revelations of the study despite some health experts warning of various safety concerns. Jan. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug 

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Combat winter skin woes with these affordable items

    04:46

  • Home remedies to help get through cold and flu season

    04:39

  • Boxing therapy helps patients with Parkinson's disease

    02:34

  • How to treat with common aches and pains as you get older

    04:31

  • Jill Biden to have small lesion above her eye removed

    02:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All