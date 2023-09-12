IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FDA approves new Covid booster shots

02:38

The Food and Drug Administration approved new Covid booster shots by Moderna and Pfizer that are formulated to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant. The jabs are expected to be available this week and are approved for anyone age 5 or older.Sept. 12, 2023

