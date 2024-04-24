IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk
April 24, 202402:41

FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk

02:41

The FDA said it found particles of the bird flu virus in samples of pasteurized milk. The agency says that milk is still safe to drink, but additional testing is needed to confirm the contamination. Dr. Akshay Syal explains whether we should be concerned with the FDA findings.April 24, 2024

