    FDNY commissioner pushes for stricter lithium-ion battery regulations

FDNY commissioner pushes for stricter lithium-ion battery regulations

Explosions of lithium-ion batteries in electric bikes and scooters are causing numerous deaths and injuries across the country. NBC News' Vicky Nguyen talks to FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanaugh about why the batteries explode and how she pushes for stricter regulations on them.July 26, 2023

    FDNY commissioner pushes for stricter lithium-ion battery regulations

