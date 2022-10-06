IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Female student athletes in Florida required to provide info about menstrual cycles

Female student athletes in Florida required to provide info about menstrual cycles

Student athletes in Florida are expected to share information on medical conditions like seizures, allergies, and even the timing of their menstrual cycles in order to compete within the state. NBC News' Hallie Jackson reports on how parents and doctors are raising the alarm when a school district recently brought this information gathering online. Oct. 6, 2022

Play All