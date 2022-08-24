IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Five-year-old child drowns crossing Rio Grande as weather intensifies

02:55

Mexican authorities recovered the body of a five-year-old who drowned while crossing the Rio Grande River toward El Paso. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on the dangers of journeying north, especially during the historic flooding the state is experiencing. Aug. 24, 2022

