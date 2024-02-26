IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida Man Games showcases skill in police evasion and mechanical alligators
Feb. 26, 202403:39
    Florida Man Games showcases skill in police evasion and mechanical alligators

Florida Man Games showcases skill in police evasion and mechanical alligators

03:39

NBC News’ Sam Brock reports from St. Augustine, Fla. to talk with organizers of the first “Florida Man Games,” putting competing teams in police evasion obstacle courses and stealing catalytic converters events.Feb. 26, 2024

    Florida Man Games showcases skill in police evasion and mechanical alligators

