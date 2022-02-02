IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against NFL, 3 teams to 'create some change'

    05:29
NBC News NOW

Brian Flores files discrimination lawsuit against NFL, 3 teams to 'create some change'

05:29

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three teams for racial discrimination. Flores said he was given sham interviews by the Giants and the Broncos so they could satisfy the NFLS’s “Rooney Rule.” The rule requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coach, general manager and top assistant positions. Giants, Dolphins, and Broncos all denied claims in Flores' lawsuit.Feb. 2, 2022

