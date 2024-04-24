IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former cop accused of child rape shot himself after pursuit
April 24, 202404:05
    Former cop accused of child rape shot himself after pursuit

Former cop accused of child rape shot himself after pursuit

A former police officer who was accused of raping a child has shot himself in the head, according to Oregon police. Police were chasing him after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife in Washington. It is unclear what his condition is. April 24, 2024

    Former cop accused of child rape shot himself after pursuit

