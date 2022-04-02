Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help
03:55
New body camera video released by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department shows officers pushing a Black hotel employee before arresting him. The employee, Raymond Rachal, was the person to call the police after an incident in the lobby where Rachal claims a man was yelling racial slurs at him.April 2, 2022
