    Fungal meningitis linked to clinics in Mexico causes four American deaths

    02:38
NBC News NOW

Fungal meningitis linked to clinics in Mexico causes four American deaths

02:38

Cases of fungal meningitis linked to cosmetic procedures performed at clinics in Mexico have led to the death of four Americans. NBC News’ Dr. Akshay Syal explains how the infection could have developed and if there is enough concern about those who were exposed.June 13, 2023

