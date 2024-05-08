IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia Aquarium is working to rescue corals from trafficking
May 8, 2024
    Georgia Aquarium is working to rescue corals from trafficking

Georgia Aquarium is working to rescue corals from trafficking

The Georgia Aquarium is on a mission to rescue and rehab corals that have been trafficked on the wildlife black market. NBC News' Melissa Parra visits the aquarium to highlight the rehabilitation of the corals. May 8, 2024

    Georgia Aquarium is working to rescue corals from trafficking

