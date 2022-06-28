IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking. Maxwell was convicted of helping to recruit young girls to be abused by her longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell apologized to victims and said, "It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom that this day brings a terrible chapter to an end."June 28, 2022

    Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

