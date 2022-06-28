Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

- Now Playing
Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court03:58
- UP NEXT
Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court03:58
How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds02:49
Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri00:37
McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'01:07
How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S.05:52
Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'01:55
Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers01:48
NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization04:07
At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan02:37
How Americans have honored Juneteenth for over 150 years02:18
Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution01:40
Trump comments on Jan. 6 hearings at Nashville conference03:19
FDA panel recommends emergency use of Moderna Covid vaccine for kids02:09
Dr. Fauci tests positive for Covid-1900:22
Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants03:56
Fed raises key interest rate by 0.75%, largest increase in 28 years02:36
Congressional report finds contractor netted $340 million in profits from government contract01:54
AG Garland assures Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching 'all of the hearings'01:53
Markets tumble worldwide as fears of a looming recession take hold02:16
- Now Playing
Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court03:58
- UP NEXT
Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court03:58
How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds02:49
Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri00:37
McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'01:07
How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S.05:52
Play All