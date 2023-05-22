IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP Senator Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    How private citizens prepared for an 8-day trip to the International Space Station

    05:08

  • The Race to Mars

    27:00

  • Full panel: ‘Within 200 years, it's easy to imagine … millions of people living in space’

    10:25

  • To win the race to Mars, NASA is prepared to go nuclear

    11:39

  • L.A. food truck serving up Korean staples with a twist

    03:35

  • Georgia prosecutor indicates charges in Trump election probe could come in early August

    02:51

  • Exoskeleton helps paralyzed college grad walk across stage

    01:40

  • L.A. Dodgers under fire for rescinding Pride Night invite to drag group

    03:21

  • Former Trump official calls DeSantis the 'most favorably viewed chief executive'

    07:41

  • Canadian wildfires force thousands to evacuate

    02:14

  • MLB player opens up on taking a step back from baseball due to anxiety

    02:49

  • New court documents show FBI's mishandling of digital surveillance

    04:22

  • Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira to remain in jail until trial

    03:32

  • Meet the Press remembers NFL legend Jim Brown

    01:18

  • Full Panel: Tim Scott has hard cash advantage over Haley, DeSantis

    09:16

  • D.C. police officer indicted for warning Proud Boys leader about an arrest warrant

    03:18

  • Trump seizes on Tim Scott bid to knock DeSantis

    08:58

  • Full Yovanovitch: Biden needs to tell American people 'what the stakes are' in Ukraine

    08:06

  • Jim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer and civil rights activist dies at 87

    00:33

NBC News NOW

GOP Senator Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid

01:20

Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces his bid for the White House at a rally in North Charleston, S.C.May 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    GOP Senator Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential bid

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    How private citizens prepared for an 8-day trip to the International Space Station

    05:08

  • The Race to Mars

    27:00

  • Full panel: ‘Within 200 years, it's easy to imagine … millions of people living in space’

    10:25

  • To win the race to Mars, NASA is prepared to go nuclear

    11:39

  • L.A. food truck serving up Korean staples with a twist

    03:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All