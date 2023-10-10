Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens

- Now Playing
Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens05:48
- UP NEXT
Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages05:10
Israeli survivor: 'So many emotions at once, adrenaline and fear'04:26
Putting the war in Israel into historical context03:21
Israeli dad is missing after rushing to save daughter from festival attack05:53
Israeli warplanes pummel the Gaza Strip as it regains control of land05:42
Powerball jackpot soars to an estimated $1.4 billion03:04
U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in Syria03:39
Walmart says weight loss drug users are buying less food03:40
U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September03:02
Trump lawyers fight to dismiss election interference and hush money cases04:00
Jordan and Scalise emerge as frontrunners for House speaker04:46
Meet Liz Elting: One of Forbes’ "Richest Self-Made Women in America"06:34
Biden student loan debt cancellations total $127 billion03:53
Civil fraud trial enters 4th day without Trump in attendance03:12
Who might succeed McCarthy as House speaker?04:15
When could Trump testify in New York civil trial?03:49
Manhunt underway for gunman in Morgan State University shooting01:28
What’s next for the House after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster05:43
Forbes releases a list of the 400 richest Americans03:49
- Now Playing
Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens05:48
- UP NEXT
Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages05:10
Israeli survivor: 'So many emotions at once, adrenaline and fear'04:26
Putting the war in Israel into historical context03:21
Israeli dad is missing after rushing to save daughter from festival attack05:53
Israeli warplanes pummel the Gaza Strip as it regains control of land05:42
Play All