Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid
The Biden administration is sending an additional $2 billion in federal aid to help hospitals and medical service providers fight the latest Covid-19 surge. The Department of Health and Human Services announced the latest funding as health care groups emphasize how the coronavirus overwhelmed hospitals. Jan. 25, 2022
