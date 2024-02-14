IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Key takeaways as Dems win back George Santos' seat, Ukraine says it sank large Russian ship, and pro climber accused of using fame to lure assault victims

    House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package

    02:57
NBC News NOW

House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package

02:57

While the Senate passed a national security package that includes foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, the bill facing an uphill battle in the House. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on what House Speaker Mike Johnson plans to do next.Feb. 14, 2024

    House expected not to consider Senate’s foreign aid package

    02:57
