NBC News NOW

How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

03:14

A summer camp in Minnesota has become a go-to destination for LGBTQ+ youth from across the country, providing a safe place for kids to express themselves without the fear of backlash or criticism. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers has the details. July 7, 2022

