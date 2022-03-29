How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine
03:16
Distinguished Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Joe Cirincione, joins News NOW to explain how President Biden’s comment about President Putin could impact the war in Ukraine and whether any meaningful compromises could come out of the peace talks that are underway in Turkey. March 29, 2022
Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue
04:21
How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds
03:39
Now Playing
How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine
03:16
UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress
04:04
China imposes city-wide lockdown in Shanghai as Covid cases rise
04:31
Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’