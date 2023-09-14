IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

NBC News NOW

How Mitt Romney’s decision to leave the Senate could affect Congress

02:44

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that he is not running for re-election in 2024. An outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, Romney said in a video statement “it’s time for a new generation of leaders.” NBC News' Julie Tsirkin has the latest.Sept. 14, 2023

