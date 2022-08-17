How the CDC's plans to reorganize will speed up response to health emergencies

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis ordered to testify in Georgia election probe01:09
Boston Children’s Hospital warns employees over increasing online threats02:28
How the CDC's plans to reorganize will speed up response to health emergencies02:14
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty to tax evasion01:51
Rudy Giuliani told he is target of Georgia election probe02:51
Sen. Graham to appeal judge's ruling ordering him to testify in Georgia election probe01:16
WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified documents during Mar-a-Lago search02:28
CDC issues new guidance on Covid exposure: What you need to know03:57
Armed man enters Ohio FBI field office and fires at personnel with nail gun01:35
Florida rabbi challenges state's 15-week abortion ban in new lawsuit03:37
Justice Dept.: John Bolton was target of assassination plot by Iranian national02:18
Violent online posts grow after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago01:24
Veteran develops app to help stop relapse of substance abuse04:07
Fourth tanker catches fire at oil storage facility, jeopardizes Cuba's electrical system01:47
Jan. 6 panel meets virtually with Mike Pompeo03:55
Suspect in custody in connection with deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico01:49
Olivia Newton-John dies at 7302:31
Greg McMichael apologizes to family of Ahmaud Arbery03:35
The future of touch and smell in virtual worlds04:12
DOJ charges four Louisville officers for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights05:07
