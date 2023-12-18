IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How the State Department is revamping the passport renewal process

02:40

The State Department says improved staffing and a catch-up in a pandemic backlog has reduced the wait time for passport renewal to two to three weeks. NBC News' Andrea Mitchell reports on how same-day appointments and online renewal will try to speed up the process.Dec. 18, 2023

