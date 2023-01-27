IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

How video showing fatal beating of Tyre Nichols could impact former officers’ defense

05:18

Five former Memphis police officers are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten during a traffic stop and died three days later. Ahead of the release of officer-worn body camera footage showing the incident, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos breaks down what investigators will be looking for in the video and what kind of arguments the officers’ legal teams could present. Jan. 27, 2023

