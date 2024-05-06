IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Huey Lewis speaks about his music coming to Broadway in ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’
May 6, 202407:21

The series “CURTAIN CALL” takes a inside look at the new Broadway show, “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” which features songs from Huey Lewis and the News. The show tells a fictional story set in the 80's about people chasing their dreams. NBC News’ Joe Fryer spoke with Huey Lewis and playwright Jonathan Abrams about the musical comedy.May 6, 2024

