India kicks off its election as Prime Minister Modi seeks third term
April 20, 202402:46
NBC News NOW

02:46

02:46

India has begun its six week general election with nearly one billion registered voters. Prime Minister Narenda Modi is seeking a rare third term and is widely expected to get an easy win. The election results will be declared on June 4. April 20, 2024

