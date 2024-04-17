IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Indonesian officials warn of tsunami after volcano erupts
April 17, 202402:56
    Indonesian officials warn of tsunami after volcano erupts

Indonesian officials warn of tsunami after volcano erupts

02:56

At least 11,000 people were forced to evacuate after a volcano erupted in Indonesia. The government is encouraging residents to leave with fears that part of the volcano could break off into the ocean and trigger a tsunami. April 17, 2024

