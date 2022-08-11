IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Inflation Reduction Act invests $369 billion to fight climate change

08:40

The Inflation Reduction Act is allocating nearly $370 billion to environmental efforts including $60 billion to boost domestic clean energy manufacturing and $30 billion in tax credits to accelerate domestic green energy production. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by professor Michael Gerrard to discuss the impact of the country’s investment in fighting climate change. Aug. 11, 2022

