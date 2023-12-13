IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    Inside Amazon’s robot revolution

NBC News NOW

Inside Amazon’s robot revolution

04:53

Amazon is investing a billion dollars in new industrial technology, including Digit, a robot working in their Seattle Robotics Research and Development facility. Amazon says the robots will be used to support human employees, but labor experts and Amazon warehouse employees say they are concerned about the future of human work. UPDATE: This story’s headline and description have been updated to include Amazon’s statement that its robots are meant to support human employees, not replace them.Dec. 13, 2023

