  • Researchers test cyborg cockroaches that could aid in search and rescue missions

    Iran protests intensify as women burn headscarves in defiance of police

    Two Americans freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

  • Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody

  • Putin's partial military mobilization greeted with enthusiasm on Moscow's streets

  • Putin announces partial mobilization of reserve troops as Ukraine regains territory

  • Rescuers race to save around 230 whales stranded on Tasmanian beach

  • Putin says Russia not bluffing about using 'various means of destruction'

  • Hong Kong police arrest man for alleged sedition during Queen Elizabeth II tribute

  • Watch: Putin announces partial mobilization of Russian military

  • Amazon rainforest severely impacted by gold mining

  • Investigators in Ukraine exhuming bodies as evidence of possible war crimes

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm

  • Lebanon sees wave of bank holdups as civilians demand access to their savings

  • Sharp divisions on show as Russia plans hasty annexation votes in Ukraine

  • Officials: Earthquake near Mexico City leaves two dead, nine injured

  • U.N. Secretary-General warns world leaders of perils that cannot wait to be fixed

  • Ukrainian villagers traumatized by six months of Russian occupation

  • Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip

NBC News NOW

Iran protests intensify as women burn headscarves in defiance of police

Outrage is growing in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi reports on how her death ignited mass protests around the world after she was arrested for what authorities say was a violation of the country’s strict dress code. Sept. 22, 2022

