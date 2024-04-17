IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli war cabinet meets to plan response to Iran’s aerial assault
April 17, 202403:07
  • Now Playing

    Israeli war cabinet meets to plan response to Iran’s aerial assault

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack

    01:31

  • International Atomic Energy Agency director on potential strike against Iran nuclear facility

    01:31

  • White House tries to prevent a wider war in the Mideast

    02:01

  • Israel's military vows military response after Iran attack

    02:59

  • Iranian strikes were meant as a ‘cease and desist message’ to Israel, says Middle East expert

    08:30

  • Biden discusses Iran's 'unprecedented' aerial attack on Israel

    02:45

  • Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage

    08:40

  • 'You're incredible': Biden thanks U.S. fighter squadrons that helped defend Israel

    00:54

  • Iran ‘crossed every red line,’ Israel says at U.N. meeting

    01:13

  • Iran doubles down on right to self-defense in U.N. Security Council address

    00:36

  • President Biden urges restraint after Iran’s attack on Israel

    03:19

  • Escalating concerns about wider war in the Middle East

    03:14

  • U.S. ambassador condemns Iran's attack on Israel during U.N. Security Council meeting

    01:08

  • Palestinians in Gaza react to Iranian attacks on Israel

    01:01

  • Biden officials worry that Israeli response to Iran’s attack may trigger wider war

    01:32

  • Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies

    02:07

  • U.S. is ‘staying vigilant’ to any Iranian threats against American troops: NSC’s John Kirby

    00:55

  • How Israel responds to Iran will be ‘up to them,’ says NSC spokesperson John Kirby: Full interview

    09:11

  • Iran begins retaliatory attack against Israel with launch of more than 100 drones

    05:12

NBC News NOW

Israeli war cabinet meets to plan response to Iran’s aerial assault

03:07

The Israeli war cabinet has met on how to respond after Iran launched an aerial attack on the country. Former NBC News correspondent and Tel Aviv bureau chief Martin Fletcher breaks down what is most likely to happen next in the Israel-Iran conflict.April 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Israeli war cabinet meets to plan response to Iran’s aerial assault

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack

    01:31

  • International Atomic Energy Agency director on potential strike against Iran nuclear facility

    01:31

  • White House tries to prevent a wider war in the Mideast

    02:01

  • Israel's military vows military response after Iran attack

    02:59

  • Iranian strikes were meant as a ‘cease and desist message’ to Israel, says Middle East expert

    08:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All