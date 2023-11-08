IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: U.S. strikes eastern Syria in response to attacks, Defense secretary says

  • UP NEXT

    House subpoenas James, Hunter Biden in Republican-led probe into president’s family

    02:17

  • Alarming spike in newborn syphilis cases reported

    03:59

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:52

  • Police: Suspect cooperative but no arrests made in death of Jewish man following protest

    02:58

  • Who are the five candidates that qualified for the third GOP debate?

    02:39

  • Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25

  • 'Essential eight' behaviors that may slow biological aging

    01:51

  • Father of accused Highland Park shooter enters guilty plea

    02:39

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38

  • Eric Trump finishes testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    02:37

  • Man accused of killing Tupac Shakur pleads not guilty

    02:15

  • Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements

    02:29

  • Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death pleads guilty

    03:21

  • New lung cancer screening guidelines make millions more eligible for testing

    02:08

  • Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates

    02:15

  • Blinken and Austin testify on aid for Israel and Ukraine at Senate hearing

    02:21

  • Suspect in custody following antisemitic threats at Cornell University

    02:29

  • Pharmacists with CVS and Walgreens launch 3-day walkout

    03:48

  • Some Florida churches offering Black history lessons during services

    02:58

  • Supreme Court hears case on lawsuits against public officials for blocking users on social media

    01:46

NBC News NOW

Ivanka Trump gives measured testimony in New York civil fraud trial

02:20

Ivanka Trump took the stand during the New York civil fraud trial of the Trump Organization, testifying that she did not know many details of the financial documents at the center of the case. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis reports on the details of her testimony and what to expect next in the trial.Nov. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    House subpoenas James, Hunter Biden in Republican-led probe into president’s family

    02:17

  • Alarming spike in newborn syphilis cases reported

    03:59

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:52

  • Police: Suspect cooperative but no arrests made in death of Jewish man following protest

    02:58

  • Who are the five candidates that qualified for the third GOP debate?

    02:39

  • Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All