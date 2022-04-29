IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

January 6 committee chairman says hearings will begin June 9th

00:59

The January 6 committee will hold eight days of public hearings beginning on June 9th as a part of their investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chairman of the committee, Bennie Thompson says the hearings will be a combination of exhibits, staff testimony, and outside witnesses.April 29, 2022

