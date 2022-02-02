Jeff Zucker resigns as president of CNN

Jeff Zucker has resigned as president of CNN after admitting he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with another top executive at the company that was exposed during an investigation into former host Chris Cuomo.Feb. 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Democratic lawmakers propose ban on legacy admissions to colleges with federal student aid
03:30
Biden relaunches fight against cancer in moonshot program
03:15
Florida farmers fight to save their crops from a deep freeze
02:26
Poll suggests 55 percent of teachers want to quit due to Covid burnout
03:23
Coachella to sell lifetime passes to annual festival as NFTs
00:59
Biden administration says over 1,200 families who illegally crossed border still separated