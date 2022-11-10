IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

John Kerry's handshake with Venezuelan leader raises questions 

03:38

New video shows the handshake between former Secretary of State John Kerry and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro during the U.N. climate summit in Egypt this week. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports on how the encounter now raises questions that the U.S. might be mending relationships with the same leader they have long criticized for human rights abuses. Nov. 10, 2022

